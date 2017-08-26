The majority will keep the Norwegian oil industry

A clear majority – 70 percent – believe it is important to maintain the Norwegian oil industry, by a poll done for the Norwegian oil and gas industry organization.

Although there are variations, the majority in all age groups and all parts of the country – and both men and women – agree to maintain the industry, writes Klassekampen.

On a national level: 70 percent answer yes to the question of “it is important to maintain the oil and gas industry in Norway.” 16 percent answered no, while 13 percent answered “do not know”.

Women are more skeptical than men and the younger ones are more skeptical than the older ones. People in Oslo and Akershus are more obvious to being more skeptical, the westerners are most positive.

“This result shows that there is a clear majority supporting the industry in all parts of the country.”

For us, this is very encouraging, says Karl Eirik Schjøtt-Pedersen, CEO of Norwegian oil and gas, who has ordered the survey from Kantar TNS.

He calls the measurement “a vitamin injection for the 200,000 people who work in the industry.”

© NTB Scanpix / Norway Today