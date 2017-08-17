More young people fear unemployment

Rising numbers of young people think they will be unemployed

A new survey shows that six out of ten young people think they will be unemployed during their working life.

On Wednesday, the Youth Data Survey was presented. 100,000 students at secondary schools and colleges were asked questions about school, health and the future.

One of the clearest findings in this year’s report is that fewer young people are confident that they will escape unemployment after graduation, wrote Klassekampen newspaper.

Less than 4 of 10 thinks they will be employed for life

In 2013, 44.8% of the school and college respondents said they didn’t expect to be unemployed during their professional life.

By 2016, the proportion that are sure that they won’t become unemployed has fallen by 7.5%, to 37.2%. Girls are a little less unsure of future than boys.

38% of girls think they’ll never be unemployed, compared to 36% of boys.

‘We see a clear trend over several years. It’s hard to say what the reason is, but it seems that young people are following developments, and have come to the conclusion that there will be challenging times in working life in the near future’, said Anders Bakken, a researcher at the Welfare Research Institute Nova, who were responsible for the report.

