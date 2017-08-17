Fight at an anti-Islamic group’s center in Arendal

The result after a fight broke out on Wednesday at Stop The Islamicization of Norway (SIAN) center, they are no longer allowed in the Arendalsukas area.

According to VG, the police arrived at the centet after reports of a fight at 15 o’clock, two 18 year old men were taken away form the place.

Wednesday evening there was a meeting between the management of SIAN, the police and the mayor of Arendal. It was decided that the center should be removed.

“We feel that we can not guarantee their safety,” says leader Kurt Ulven in Agder police district.

