New dwellings more expensive

The prices for new flats, small houses and detached houses have increased during the last year.

Prices for new flats and small houses increased by 15.3 per cent from the 1st quarter of 2016 to the same quarter in 2017. In the last quarter, prices increased by 1.2 per cent. Prices are measured at the time of sale.

The prices for new detached houses increased by 1.8 per cent from the 1st quarter of 2016 to the 1st quarter of 2017, but remain roughly unchanged in the last quarter. Prices are measured at the completion date registered in the Cadaster.

In total, new dwellings were 10.7 per cent more expensive in the 1st quarter of 2017 compared to the 1st quarter of 2016. In the last quarter, prices for new dwellings remained relatively stable, with a weak increase of 1.2 per cent.

In comparison, the prices of existing dwellings have increased by 16.2 per cent for flats, 10.0 per cent for small houses and 7.5 per cent for detached houses respectively since the 1st quarter of 2016.

