New phalanx of problems for Norwegian Airline

After a problematic weekend for Norwegian, two more flights were cancelled on Sunday evening.

‘We have had problems with crews suffering from illness, and haven’t been able to cover for them, unfortunately’, said communications manager at Norwegian, Lasse Sandaker Nielsen, to TV 2 news.

The crew of the 19.20 aircraft from Prague to Oslo was short through illness, so the flight was cancelled, and returned to Prague.

The company is working to find alternative itineraries for the around 180 affected passengers.

Over the past 24 hours, one of the company’s aircraft hit distress signals, and two others turned around with technical problems.

The first was a Dreamliner on the way from San Fransico to Oslo. The captain considered it unsafe to cross the Atlantic Ocean as the instruments panel showed signs of oil leakage. The plane landed back at the departure airport on one engine. Passengers had to stay at the airport.

The other two planes were on their way to Crete and Malaga from Gardermoen airport in Oslo when they had to turn around due to technical failures.

