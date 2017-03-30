Nortura to slaughter hens again

Norwegian egg laying hens will be available in stores again when Nortura will re-start the slaughtering of hens. The NRK series “FBI rescues hens” is getting the credit.

The TV show from the Consumer Inspectors (Forbrukerinspektørene-FBI) during the winter showed how three million hens were annually being gassed and used in concrete.

The strong commitment afterwards is now making it possible for this to happen, says Communications Director Ellen Flø Skagen Nortura from Notura to NRK. Initially, we will slaughter 10,000 hens.

We hope it is just the beginning.

Coop Norway reported that their convenience stores sold more than 20,000 hens in January after the series aired.

Source: NTB scanpix / Norway Today