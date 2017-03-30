Norway resumes health policy cooperation with China

Common health policy challenges will be on the agenda when Bent Høie of the Høyreparti welcomes China’s deputy health minister on Thursday.

After relations were normalized between the two countries, they resumed the contact by cooperating in new areas. Prime Minister Erna Solberg has announced that during the spring she will travel to China.

Meanwhile, health care minister takes a contrary view to Health Minister Cui Li on certain key issues as they discuss common health policy issues.

Use of Information and Communication Technology (ICT) in the health policy context will be one theme, another will be how to decrease the use of antibiotics.

The two politicians will also discuss how to manage global health challenges like pandemics and non-communicable diseases such as cancer, cardiovascular disease and chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD).

The meeting is also considered to be a door opener for Norwegian health foods, as well as a chance to increase cooperation in the areas of research and innovation. Although Norway and China are very different countries, we can focus on welfare technology and e-health solutions as relevant areas.

After political discussions are over, the Chinese health minister will get a tour of Oslo University Hospital, and Oslo Emergency and Public Health operations to see how Norway prevents, monitors, alerts and handles crises, as well as how we plan for, and manage emergencies.

Source: NTB scanpix / Norway Today