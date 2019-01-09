Norway builds the world’s first hydrogen ferry

The world’s first hydrogen-electric ferry will be built by Norled. It will be put into operation at the Hjelmeland association in 2021.

“The world is watching Norway. Hydrogen will be the last piece to achieve zero emissions in the ferry sector. Hydrogen is the solution where electric operation alone is not possible,” says Director Terje Moe Gustavsen in the Norwegian Public Roads Administration.

Norled won the tender from the Public Roads Administration over Fjord 1 and Boreal, and will thus develop, build and operate the ferry. At least 50 per cent of the energy requirement must be covered by hydrogen. The shipping company was also behind the battery amp MF MF in 2015.

“On behalf of Norled, I am both proud and humble to be a part of this pioneer project,” says chairman Ingvald Løyning in Norled.

The ferry will be ready in 2021 and connect the national road 13, between Hjelmeland, Skipavik and Nesvik in Rogaland. It can take up to 299 passengers and 80 cars.

