With now a normalized relationship with China, this can form the basis for huge Chinese investments and acquisitions in Norway.

Since 2010, when Liu Xiaobo won the Nobel Peace Prize, China’s investment in Europe has risen from around 6 billion dollars to 55 billion last year, according to a US think tank.

Now that relations between China and Norway are normalized, money can also be used here, writes Dagens Næringsliv.

– The money Treasure Chest the country’s political leadership are sitting on and the opportunities they have to channel their political and economic strategy, is one of China’s foremost foreign policy resources, said China researcher Lynne Sverdrup Thygeson at the Norwegian Institute of International Affairs.

The lawyers Geir Sviggum and Tormod Ludvik Nilsen, who has led the law firm’s office in Shanghai, look at what they call a “game changer” when it comes to major investments that require political approval and will need harnessing by the authorities.

– We will then see investments of a different size, says Nilsen, but he would not quantify what he meant by this.

– When you see the scale of Chinese acquisitions abroad in recent years, there appears to be no specific limits.

The two lawyers believe both energy and technology companies would be attractive candidates for Chinese investors.

Source: NTB scanpix / Norway Today

