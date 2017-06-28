The tendency is towards increased inequality

Norwegian Business Organization says ‘the tendency is towards increasing inequality’
A recent report from the Norwegian Business Organization (NHO) shows that in line with the rest of the world, inequality is increasing in Norway.
‘There is a tendency for increasing inequality in Norway, yes,’ said NHO’s chief economist, Øystein Dørum, to Klassekampen newspaper.
The report utilizes many means of measuring inequality. Norway is among countries in the world with the least inequality, but it is also increasing here, both among workers, and the unemployed.
The groups with high incomes are exempt from the rest, according to the report.
‘For a long time, households with the lowest income maintained an even relationship to the medium income. In recent years, income growth for households with the lowest income has been somewhat less than in the rest of the population, which contributes to greater inequality. The distribution of value creation is one of the most politically fraught issues we face.
From an economist’s point view, what is the ‘right distribution’ is not agreed upon, but I think it is correct to say that Nordic societies, with smaller differences, and mixed economies, are among the most well-functioning societies in the world,’ Dørum said to Klassekampen’s question about whether there is reason to feel uneasy.
