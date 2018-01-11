Norwegian customers press new Tesla lawsuit

79 Norwegian Tesla owners go to trial against Tesla, with claims for a price reduction due to inadequate marketing.

The Tesla Model S P85D was marketed as having 700 horsepower, which was gradually downgraded to 469 horsepower by the manufacturer itself. The battery couldn’t deliver enough power to allow the engines to reach maximum speed on the road. The cars were delivered to customers in 2015, wrote Dagens Næringsliv newspaper.

‘It’s the same kind of thing that ended with a settlement last time. There is a problem with the marketing and sales process.

But I don’t want to go any further into actual amounts,’ said lawyer, Christoffer A. Falkeid of the law firm Lea – Haavik.

He is representing 79 plaintiffs. These are in addition to 38 other Tesla owners who Finansavisen wrote switched to the electric car manufacturer in the autumn of 2017.

In December 2016, Tesla Motors Norway made a financial agreement with 133 customers who sued the company because they thought the Model S P85D car didn’t possess the performance capacity it was marketed with. The settlement awardedTesla owners NOK 65,000 in cash, or a combination of cash, an upgrade of the car,or different equipment packages.

© NTB Scanpix / Norway Today