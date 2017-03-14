Norwegian employers are more optimistic than ever

Norwegian employers have not been so positive for four years, and expect an increase in staffing levels, a new study shows.

‘This is good news for job seekers in Norway’, said CEO of Manpower, Maalfrid Brath.

She referred to the Manpower Employment Outlook Group, who show that Norwegian employers are anticipating an increase in hiring activity in the second quarter of this year.

‘Prospects are positive in both the private and public sectors. Employers in labour-intensive sectors, such as construction, trade and services industries, and the public sector, all expect strong growth in net employment in the coming quarter’, said Brath.

Compared to the same quarter last year, hiring expectations have risen in six of nine observed sectors, and in five regions.

The most optimistic employers are situated in Northern Norway, but prospects are also growing in the Eastern and South-Western parts of the country.

Only one sector is reportedly headed for net downsizing. The oil and gas sector expect employers to instigate a net reduction in headcount of 3%. Staffing levels in the oil and gas sector have been in decline since commodity prices fell in 2014.

Source: NTB scanpix / Norway Today