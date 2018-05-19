Norwegian giant shipping company to hire for first time in many years

The shipping company Solstad Farstad had announced a new lay off round. Now the company is set to hire for the first time in many years.

“Early in January, we were forced to do a staff reduction, and sent out a notification that up to 30 could lose their jobs. It was reversed shortly after, when we saw that there was more activity than we thought,” says HR Director Per Stange of Solstad Farstad to Sysla.

Opposite the site, Stange says that Solstad Farstad is in a situation where it is necessary to recruit new employees.

“We will be recruiting for all types of positions, apart from the very highest,” Stange says about recruitment that marks a shift after several years of downsizing.

According to Sysla, the shipping companies Solstad Offshore and Farstad Shipping have been reduced by 500 and 700, respectively, during 2013 to 2016, which, after the merger in 2017, they became Solstad Farstad.

