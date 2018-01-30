Norwegian oil industry looking forward to 2018

An oil price of approximately $70 a barrel is leading to increasing optimism in the oil industry. 65% of oil companies believe there will be increased revenue, according to a new survey.

Dagens Næringsliv newspaper reported a recent survey from DNV GL, which shows a bubbly optimism in the Norwegian oil industry after three to four years of crisis.

65% of Norwegian oil analysts believe turnover will increase this year, and 59% believe profits will increase. 27% of the oil companies believe they will increase their number of employees.

Regional manager, Kjell Eriksson, at oil and gas in DNV GL Norway is enthusiastic.

‘I think there will be many winners this year – especially those organizations that have retained critical skills, who will be equipped to enter a new period of growth, and also those who have invested in the development of new methods and tools’, said Eriksson in an email message.

