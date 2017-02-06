Norwegian reports 20 percent passenger growth in January

Norwegian carried more than 2.1 million passengers in January, an increase of 20 percent compared to the same month previous year.

The growth is primarily driven by international expansion; the routes between the UK and the US, as well as the domestic routes in Spain are contributing strongly to the growth. The load factor was 83 percent, an increase of 1.3 percentage points.

A total of 2,110,576 passengers chose to fly with Norwegian in January, 353,920 more than the same period last year. The total traffic growth (RPK) increased by 30 percent, while the capacity growth (ASK) increased by 28 percent.

“We are very pleased to see that the traffic growth continues in January, a month traditionally characterized by less travel. The global expansion continues with strong growth on domestic routes Spain as well as flights between the US and the UK,” said CEO of Norwegian, Bjørn Kjos.

Norwegian operated 99.6 percent of the scheduled flights in January, whereof 73.6 percent departed on time.

Norwegian’s fleet renewal program continues with full force in 2017. The company took delivery of two Boeing 737-800s in January. This year, Norwegian will take delivery of 9 Boeing 787-9 Dreamliners, 17 Boeing 737-800 and 6 Boeing 737 MAX 8. With an average age of only 3.6 years, Norwegian’s fleet is one of the world’s “greenest” and most modern.

Source: Norwegian / Norway Today