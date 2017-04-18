Norwegians produce more solar power at home

Many have recently returned home from the Easter Mountains where the cabin’s power is supplied by solar panels. Norwegians are however lagging behind in the global trend in which more and more manufactures environmentally friendly solar power at home.

Power production at the cabin is a solid Norwegian tradition, as cabins in large parts of the country are built in areas without power cables. Now the number of households that produces their own solar power at home also increases. The surplus can then be sold to others.

– We are seeing a sharp increase from a low level of only a few dozen so-called plus customers three to four years ago, to more than 700 Norwegian plus customers which currently produce their own energy and are connected to the grid. Compared with other countries, however, Norwegians are far behind in this area, Senior Researcher at the Fridtjof Nansen Institute, Tor Håkon Jackson Inderberg, told the newspaper Vårt Land.

Source: vl.no / Norway Today