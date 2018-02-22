Oil production picked up in January

TOPICS:
oil industry climateOil industry.Photo: pixabay.com

Posted By: Gerard Taylor 22. February 2018

Daily production of oil in January was 2.019,000 barrels of oil, NGL and condensate, showed preliminary production figures from the Norwegian Petroleum Directorate (OD) for January. This is an increase of 89,000 barrels compared to December last year.

 

The figure, on the other hand, is 0.1% below the OD’s forecast for January, and -0.4% during production in January 2017.

Furthermore, 11.3 billion cubic metres of gas (GSm3) were sold,which is 0.2 cubic metres more than in December.

Together in January, about 21.3 million standard cubic metres of oil equivalents (MSm3 o.e.) were produced on the Norwegian continental shelf.

© NTB Scanpix / #Norway Today

SHARE TWEET PIN SHARE

Related Articles

Be the first to comment on "Oil production picked up in January"

Leave a comment

Your email address will not be published.


*