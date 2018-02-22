The Foreign Ministry (UD) sharpening efforts against harassment and abuse

The Foreign Ministry and Norad have sent a letter to more than 1,000 organizations receiving Norwegian aid and asked them to step up their efforts against sexual harassment and abuse.

In the letter, they ask organizations to get and create good guidelines and warning systems, writes Dagsavisen.

“We are being very clear that we have clear expectations that both civil society organizations and the UN are sharpening the routines,” said Minister of Development Nikolai Astrup (H) to the newspaper.

He further states that there has been no doubt that this has been an uncultured part of the aid sector, which is completely unacceptable and, in many cases, criminal.

Next week, Astrup will meet with UN Secretary General, Antonio Guterres in New York, where he will address this issue.

“It’s natural to take this up with him too. I will address this at all

The relevant meetings I will be attending.”

