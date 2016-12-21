Oslo municipality has purchased housing for NOK 869 million

During the year Oslo municipality has purchased 252 properties with a total value of NOK 869 million. There has been set aside an additional NOK 800 million for housing purchases next year.

This year the municipality has largely bought housing in western part of the city. A total of 103 out of the 252 housing purchases were made in the Frogner district, writes the newspaper Dagens Næringsliv.

It is part of a deliberate political decision that was adopted in 2014. To avoid accumulation of council housing in the eastern part of the city, the municipality has sold in the east and bought in the west.

– We have sold about 50 homes in the districts of Gamle Oslo, Sagene and Grünerløkka this year, so we have also contributed something to the market, says Magnus Segtnan Thun, a realtor from the municipality company Boligbygg Oslo.

In this year’s budget has been allocated with additional funds for purchasing in connection with the expected influx of refugees. This did not materialize, but the investment of nearly NOK 900 million has been spent.

Thun says that NOK 2.7 billion has been set aside for housing investments over the next four years, which is slightly lower than this year.

– The budget for 2017 includes an allocation of over NOK 800 million for housing for the disadvantaged, says Geir Lippestad, who is Commissioner for Industry and Ownership.

