PC sales was decreasing for fifth continuous year

Posted By: Ali Pourramedani 16. January 2017

2016 does not enter as an exception in the history books. PC sales fell further by 6.2 per cent last year.

These are figures of PC sales from analysis house Gartner, quoted by the newspaper Berlingske Tidende.

Globally, PCs sales dropped by 6.2 percent to 269.7 million sold PCs in 2016, according to research house.

It is the fifth consecutive year that PC sales fall worldwide. Sales are down in all regions and continents.

 

Source: NTB scanpix / Norway Today

