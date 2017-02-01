Permission granted for the construction of wind power plants in Østfold

Scanergy AS has received permission to build a wind farm in Marker municipality in Østfold. The power plant will produce electricity for 10,000 households a year.

-Høgås & Joarknatten wind farm is an exciting project located in eastern Norway. The project will contribute to annual electricity production to over 10,000 households and will provide profitable jobs and wealth creation in the region.

This project demonstrates that wind power now not only can be established along the coast, but also in several inland regions, says Energy Minister Terje Søviknes.

Oil and Energy Department has especially considered wind power plant’s visual effects for settlement in Ørje and surrounding areas. The Ministry has concluded that the benefits exceed the harm and inconvenience the measure has on public and private interests.

The concession for the development of the wind power plant is previously given to E.ON. In retrospect, it was appealed by a number of players, including the host community Marker and neighboring municipalities Årjäng in Sweden.

Scanergy took over E. ONs project and has reduced the planning area and the number of planned turbines. The two municipalities have now drawn their complaints.

Source: NTB scanpix / Norway Today