Sales of hybrid cars are increasing in Norway

In November, 13,194 new cars were registered in Norway, 4.7% more than at the same time in 2015. The proportion of these that are hybrid cars continues to rise.

Compared to average car sales in November for the ten previous years, this year’s November figures are 22% higher, according to fresh figures from the Council for Road Traffic (Opplysningsrådet for Veitrafikken).

The proportion of registered cars that have diesel engines has fallen to 29.5%, compared to 40.5% in November last year.

Meanwhile, sales of hybrid passenger cars continued to rise. In November, 3,181 of such new passenger cars were registered; which is 1,224 more than at the same time last year. This represents an increase of 62.5%.

In November, 2,567 new cars were registered with zero emissions. Three of them were hydrogen cars, the rest were electric vehicles (EVs).

In addition, 502 cars with zero emissions were imported. Overall, there are 368 more than at the same time last year.

With one month remaining of the year, Volkswagen tops the registration statistics in Norway, with 24,335 cars sold so far in 2016.

Runners up included Toyota, with 16,215 sold, and BMW with 11,232.

Source: NTB scanpix / Norway Today