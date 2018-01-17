2018 Zola Prize goes to Sumaya Jirde Ali

The 20 year old social debater, Sumaya Jirde Ali from Bodø is the year’s recipient of the Zola Prize for civil courage.

Ali released the poetry collection, ‘Women Who Hate Men’ last year, and has written in Aftenposten, Dagsavisen and Klassekampen newspapers. She received the prize ‘because she has shown civility, and openly and truely revealed, or opposed conditions that threaten human dignity, democracy, and justice in Norway’, said a press release.

‘Equality for all citizens of society is one of Sumaya Jirde Ali’s passions, and she has been busy with arguments, not people and groups. Even she will not be identified with a group, but says, ‘I am myself.’ On that basis, she will improve Norway as a democracy, and combat racism,’ said Karl Eldar Evang, leader of the Zola Prize committee.

Ali came to Norway from Somalia as a six year old. She grew up in Bodø, and was named last year’s ‘bodø-resident’.

She is an ambassador for ‘Stop Hate Talk’, and is active in the Norwegian network, Noor, and has led the girl’s group in the Bodø Red Cross.

