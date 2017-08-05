Good summer month: Seafood exports growth excluding trout

Seafood exports in July were 4 per cent lower in volume than in July last year, while earnings were 2 per cent higher. The seafood council deems it to be a good summer month.

138,000 metric ton of seafood to a value of NOK 6.7 billion was exported from Norway in July.

– July was a good summer month for Norwegian seafood exports. Salmon exports alone came to NOK 5 billion, an increase of 7 per cent compared to July of last year.

Growth in the export volume of salmon in July combined with continued high salmon prices provided a record high export value, says analyst in the Norwegian Seafood Council, Paul Aandahl.

Growth in volume and value

In July, 74,200 ton of salmon were exported. So far this year, a total of 524,200 ton of salmon is exported. In July, the average price of whole fresh salmon was NOK 64, down from NOK 66 in July 2016.

The value and volume of trout exports has declined sharply, while exports of both fresh and frozen cod have increased.

So far this year, Norway has exported 1.4 million metric ton of seafood worth NOK 53.1 billion. That constitutes 5 per cent more in volume and a 8 per cent increase of value compared to exports in the same period last year.

