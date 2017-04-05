Several new exciting openings at Avinor Oslo Airport this week

Several new shops and places to eat are opening this week at the new Oslo Airport, including DnB, Haven, Havsalt and Starbucks in the terminal.

“We want to offer a good, varied selection of dining places, services and shopping for all passengers. This week we can enjoy an expanded selection of services”, says Commercial Director at Oslo Airport, Torgeir Kjos Sørensen.

A new duty-free shop is opening in the departure hall, in the same place as where the previous one was located before the expansion. There is also a passage leading past the shops for those who prefer avoiding the duty-free shop in the departure terminal.

Haven and Havsalt are the two newest concepts offered to the passengers. Haven serves vegetables, fruit and berries in the form of soups, salads, juices and smoothies. Havsalt serves fresh, clean Norwegian seafood such as shrimp, lobster, shells, herring and a great selection of fish. And then there is fish soup a la “Terje Næss”. Passengers can now choose from a broader selection of international and Norwegian menus. Both restaurants are found in international departures.

Starbucks, also located in international departures, has now also opened near gate E2. There you can have a cup of coffee, sweet treats and fresh baguettes. For cash exchange and withdrawals, DnB has re-opened its services in both the arrival and departure terminals.

On Friday, Way Nor will be opening a shopfor tourist gifts. The shop will reflect Norwegian nature and history through special interior design in addition to films and pictures that enhance the impression of being in Norway.

“Leading up to the official opening, even more shops and restaurants will be opening for anyone passing through the airport to enjoy. A fair amount of construction still remains before everything is open, but we thank all passengers for their patience and promise we will do whatever we can to open as soon as possible,” concludes Kjos Sørensen.

