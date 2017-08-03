Solid growth of number of passengers at Torp airport

Passenger growth at Sandefjord Airport, Torp, was 46.1% from July 2016 to July this year. Ryanair is the leading airline when it comes to the growth.

In total, 204,550 passengers travelled to and from the airport in July. International traffic increased by 57.5% since

July last year. Domestic traffic decreased by 3.8% during the same period. This is due to fewer domestic flights,

according to a press release from Sandefjord airport.

In the first seven months of 2017, 1.1 million passengers travelled to and from Torp. This is an increase of 38.5%

over the same period last year.

Torp is thus the busiest airport in Norway, and the third busiest airport in Norway for international traffic, only topped by the main international airport at Oslo Gardermoen, and Bergen Flesland airport.

With the number of travellers at 200,000, domestic traffic in the first seven months of the year showed a decrease of

approximately 2%.

Together with Wizz Air, Ryanair, especially, is increasing passenger traffic at Torp. Ryanair increased its capacity

enormously, especially to Spain. Additionally, there was an increase of flights to Poland.

© NTB Scanpix / Norway Today