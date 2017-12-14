Statoil signs multi-billion kroner contracts for maintenance work

Aker Solutions, TechnipFMC, and OneSubsea, have contracted land maintenance work with Statoil to a value of NOK 8 billion until 2023.

The companies will conduct maintenance work, and provide equipment to Statoil’s over 500 subsea wells. The figures include planned wells at Johan Castberg, and the Snorre Expansion Project.

In addition to the first five years (until 2023), the companies have options for another 20 years beyond that.

‘We have entered into long-term agreements that last for 25 years with all options included. It provides increased predictability, and stable framework conditions for both suppliers and for us,’ said Pål Eitrheim, Director of Statoil.

Most of the maintenance work will be carried out at the Ågotnes base outside Bergen, as well as at the Polarbase in Hammerfest.

For Aker Solutions, the agreement has a value of NOK 3 billion, according to the company.

‘We are looking forward to delivering to a key customer such as Statoil, and to playing a role in building in Norway’s newest oil and gas regions in the north,’ said Luis Araujo, CEO of Aker Solutions.

NTB Scanpix / Norway Today