The Supreme Court will consider Yara sentencing

The Norwegian Supreme Court will review the case against Yara’s former legal director, Kendrick Wallace, who in January was sentenced to seven years in prison for gross corruption.

Kendrick Wallace (71) was sentenced to seven years in prison for gross corruption in the Borgarting Court of Appeal in connection with the fertilizer producer Yara’s attempt to enter India and Libya around the year 2000.

Wallace appealed the proceedings, the application of law and sentencing to the Supreme Court, but the court will only review the sentencing. The other two parts of the appeal is rejected by the Appeals Committee.

Other indicted tops walked away

Wallace was indicted along with three other former Yara tops – including former CEO Thorleif Enger – but was the only one who was found guilty by the jury in the Court of Appeal. When the case went before the Oslo District Court, all four were convicted of gross corruption.

© NTB Scanpix / Norway Today