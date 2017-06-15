Thursday morning several of DNB services are not working

Thursday morning at 5:30 am, several of DNB services are down – again.

The error is identified, and the bank hopes that DNB services soon will be available.

Communication consultant at DNB, Cecilie Skjennald, tells E24 shortly after 09 am that the error has been identified and that work is being done to get the systems back online.

– We quickly got a hypothesis about what was wrong and it has now been confirmed. There is a software failure at the Rennesøy data park, and we hope that the services will now gradually start functioning again.

Skjennald says that the services that are affected include network, mobile and text services, but that bank cards work as normal and also most Vipps services.

– We must once again regret the problems this cause for our customers, she says.

