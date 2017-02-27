Swedes have the hottest job market in the EU

No EU country beats Sweden in terms of percentage of the population participating in the labor market. 82.1 percent of Swedes have a job.

It shows a comparison of the Swedish Institute of Economic Research according to SVT.

– There is a very strong labor market. In the age group of 20-64 years, they have the highest employment rate since 1992, the year when we had the big economic crisis in Sweden, says Åsa Olli Segendorf from the department.

Behind Sweden on the list included Germany, Denmark and the UK.

According to TT’s the reason why so many are employed in Sweden is because more women and the elderly are at work there than in the other countries.

According Segendorf another important factor is because many of the foreign-born who have come to Sweden, are at working age.

Source: NTB scanpix / Norway Today