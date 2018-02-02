Toyota, Lexus Recall Cars – Over 500 Norwegian Car Owners Hit

Toyota and Lexus recall 645,000 cars worldwide as a result of airbag problems. In Norway, 564 cars have been sold with the said problem.

“At worst, the flaw in the system may cause the airbag to not trigger in case of accidents,” writes Nettavisen. The models affected are the Toyota Prius, and the SUVs RX and NX, that Toyota sells under the brand name, Lexus.

“There are 564 sold cars in Norway that may have this error and are now being recalled,” says Toyota Norway’s Information Manager, Espen Olsen.

These include 310 NX models, 71 RX models, and 183 Prius models. The company is not going to wait for the repairs to be made during the next regular maintenance, but would rather get all the cars into the workshop as fast as possible.

