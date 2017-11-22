Unemployment at 4.0 per cent

Adjusted for seasonal variations, there were 110 000 unemployed persons in September. This corresponded to 4.0 per cent of the labour force, down 0.3 percentage points from June.

From June (average of May–July) to September (average of August–October), the seasonally-adjusted unemployment decreased by 0.3 percentage points, or 8 000 persons. This change is within the Labour Force Survey (LFS) margin of error, but in accordance with the development since April.

Small changes in the number of employed persons

According to the LFS, the seasonally adjusted number of employed persons increased by 12 000 persons from June (average of May–July) to September (average of August–October). This change is within the LFS error margin.

