Attempts to buy sex are no longer punishable

It is punishable to buy sex but not to try and buy sex. Justice Minister Sylvi Listhaug (Frp) calls it an unintended consequence of the new Penal Code.

“In a letter to the ministry, the Attorney General has stated that attempts to purchase adult sexual services can no longer be punished, and that this decriminalization seems to be an unintended consequence of the separation of crimes and offenses being abandoned by the introduction of the new Penal Code “, according to ABC News, Listhaug writes in a reply to KrF’s Kjell Ingolf Ropstad.

Ropstad wanted a clarification after Dagbladet wrote in December that only five fines were issued in Oslo for violations of the Sex Purchasing Act in 2017.

The Attorney General has determined that attempts to buy sex can no longer be punished. This makes it difficult for police to work with the ban on buying sex, as in section 316 of the Criminal Code.

Listhaug is assessing whether a legislative amendment is required.

