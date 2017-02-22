Unemployment rate fell to 4.4% in December

In December, there were 122,000 people registered unemployed in Norway, according to seasonally adjusted figures from Statistics Norway. That figure accounted for 4.4% of the workforce, a fall of 0.4%.

The seasonally adjusted figures from Statistics Norway (SSB), show that the labour force, which is the sum of both employed and unemployed people, decreased by 34,000 from September to December 2016.

The seasonally adjusted number of employed people decreased by 22,000, and unemployment fell by 12,000.

According to the Labour Force Survey (LFS), the population who are aged between 15 and 74 increased during this period, thus the employment rate fell by 0.7% to 66.8% in December.

SSB’s unemployment figures are based on the Labour Force Survey and reflect how many people regard themselves as unemployed. The figures from NAV are the number of people registered as unemployed.

Generally LFS unemployment rates exceed those of Nav unemployment because many people, who are genuinely unemployed, do not register with Nav. This applies especially to people who are new to the labour market and to those who are not entitled to unemployment benefit.

