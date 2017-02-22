What is the longest flight you’ve made in your life? Now you can travel as far as half way around the globe without a layover. What about traveling from London to Australia in 16 hours? Here are the world’s five longest flights:
1) Delhi to San Francisco – 14 hours and 35 minutes
15.140 km
2) London to Perth – 16 hours and 35 minutes
14.498 km
3) Dubai to Auckland – 16 hours and 35 minutes
14.200 km
4) Sydney to Dallas – 15 hours and 30 minutes
13.804 km
5) San Francisco to Singapore -16 hours 20 minutes
13.592 km
Source: Reiseguiden.no / Norway Today
Be the first to comment on "Top 5: The world’s longest non-stop flights"