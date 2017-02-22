Top 5: The world’s longest non-stop flights

What is the longest flight you’ve made in your life? Now you can travel as far as half way around the globe without a layover. What about traveling from London to Australia in 16 hours? Here are the world’s five longest flights:

1) Delhi to San Francisco – 14 hours and 35 minutes

15.140 km

2) London to Perth – 16 hours and 35 minutes

14.498 km

3) Dubai to Auckland – 16 hours and 35 minutes

14.200 km

4) Sydney to Dallas – 15 hours and 30 minutes

13.804 km

5) San Francisco to Singapore -16 hours 20 minutes

13.592 km

Source: Reiseguiden.no / Norway Today