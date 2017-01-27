Unemployment in Spain fell to 18.6 percent in the latter part of 2016. The level is the lowest in seven years.

The number of unemployed fell to 4.2 million in the fourth quarter, according to figures that the government put forward on Thursday. The decline from the same period last year was 2.3 percentage points.

Spain was very hard hit by a housing slump in the wake of the financial crisis. Unemployment rose in the years after the crisis to 27 percent in 2013.

Since then, unemployment has decreased, but the level is still the second highest in the EU after Greece.

Source: NTB scanpix / Norway Today