Volkswagen buyers must sign up by new year

Volkswagen buyers must sign up by the new year

German consumer authorities are calling for Norwegian car buyers to go to Volkswagen for a group action. The deadline is the new year. 140,959 customers in Norway have been hit by diesel legal case.

The German Consumer Council VZBV called for Norwegian car buyers affected by diesel vehicles to form a group action against Volkswagen. The deadline is set for the 31st of December said the Norwegian Consumer Council.

‘’If you are one of the car owners and wish to claim compensation from Volkswagen due to diesel being the cause, you should appeal by the new year. We’ve made it easier for you by translating the form so you know what you can do,” said Pia Cecilie Høst, Head of Consumer

Dialogue.

In the autumn of 2015, Volkswagen (VW) admitted that the company had installed software in 11 million diesel cars which caused the cars to show artificially low emissions during testing. Since then, millions of cars have been revoked and VW has agreed to pay billions in fines and as compensation for car buyers.

So far, “Dieselgate” has cost VW a total of 27 billion euros in fines, legal expenses and vehicle repurchase and recall.

Since the scandal was revealed by VW, a number of other car manufacturers have been investigated.

© NTB scanpix / #Norway Today