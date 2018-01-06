Wine Monopoly (Vinmonopolet) sales declined in 2017

Vinmonopolet sold approximately 80.7 million litres of wine, spirits, beer and alcohol free drinks in 2017. This was a decrease of 0.8% from the previous year.

The Director of Vinmonopolet, Hilde Britt Mellbye, presented the figures at a press conference on Thursday, wrote the website, Vinpuls.

Mellbye said that many who enter Vinmonopolet’s stores for tips, nevertheless leave without buying anything. Instead, they cross the border to shop for what they have received tips about.

‘Cross border trade, and tax free shopping are a threat to our legitimacy,’ said Mellby.

Vinmonopolet sold a total of 80,680,021 litres in 2017. That was 623,458 litres less than in 2016.

