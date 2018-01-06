Extreme weather Cora en route

Extreme weather Cora comes to Trøndelag and Møre og Romsdal

The extreme weather Cora can make for very strong winds in Møre og Romsdal and Trøndelag on Sunday. There is a great danger of cancelled flights and other transport cancellations.

The meteorologists Saturday morning upgraded the storm that is heading for central Norway to an extreme weather. They warn about winds up to 35-45 meters per second, ie hurricane.

The wind brigs with it rain and snow and can lead to difficult driving conditions.

Saturday morning there is a low pressure over Iceland that the Meteorological Institute expects to develop into a storm center over the Norwegian Sea. Sunday morning they expect it to hit the coast of Helgeland. The storm continues eastwards and will rapidly decline in strength. Sunday evening, the storm center is expected to reach the Gulf of Bothnia (Bottenviken).

