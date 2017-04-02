Woman charged with defrauding NAV of NOK 660,000

A woman in her late forties is accused of wrongfully been paid over NOK 660,000 from NAV over four years.

According to the indictment, the woman has failed to disclose the hours she worked for the grocery chain Lime from 2011 to 2015 in Oslo.

In this way she was paid too much in the work assessment allowance. The fraud is deemed gross because her action has ‘caused considerable economic damage,’ according to the indictment by the state prosecutor.

The woman is also accused of having given false testimony because of the inaccurate information she has related to NAV over time.

The Fraud case is handled by the Oslo District Court on Monday and Tuesday next week.

Source: NTB scanpix / Norway Today