1.4 million euro recovered from the Trevi Fountain in Rome

€1.4 million, nearly NOK 13 million, was last year was retrieved from the famous Trevi Fountain in Rome.

The money was given to the Catholic aid organization Caritas, according to the Italian newspaper Repubblica.

How will they be able to finance free food to poor families, accommodation of migrants, soup kitchens and other good causes.

It is a tradition that those who wish to return to Rome, throw coins in the spectacular fountain, which was built in the 1700s. Many tourists therefore throw one or two euro into the emerald waters.

In addition to lots of coins several other things were picked up from the fountain. Photos of Pope Francis, bracelets, sunglasses, padlocks and even a pair of dentures were among the recovered treasures.

Last time it was made public how much money was thrown into the fountain was in 2013. At that time the amount was €100,000 lower than in 2016.

In 2014 and 2015 the fountain was restored, which meant that it was covered up for a long period.

Source: NTB scanpix / Norway Today