NATO is no longer outdated according to Trump

NATO is no longer outdated, said President Donald J. Trump during the press conference before his meeting with Secretary General of NATO, Jens Stoltenberg.

Trump said that NATO is now an important contributor in the fight against terrorism, as he has previously requested, and that the defence alliance no longer is outdated.

Trump also stressed that all NATO countries must comply with the requirement to use 2 percent of GDP to defence.

– It is an honour to have you visit and underline our commitment to NATO, Trump told Stoltenberg.

The NATO Secretary General on his part said that he and Trump had a productive meeting, and that it was a pleasure to meet the US president for the first time.

– Two world wars and a cold war were not only important for Europe but also for North America. A strong NATO is important for the United States, Stoltenberg said.

Wednesday’s meeting is the first between the US President and the Secretary General.

The atmosphere seemed jovial and convivial in the Oval Office, and Trump shook hands with Stoltenberg when they sat down in front of the fireplace, in contrast to when Germany’s Chancellor, Angela Merkel, sat in the same seat.

Source: NTB scanpix / Norway Today