10,000 router batteries can be fire hazardous

The telecom company ice.net has asked 10,000 customers to remove the batteris inside the “W1” routers. The batteries may be flammable.

The company has discovered that some batteries used in W1 routers may have a defect. All customers who have this router type, about 8,000 private customers and 2,000 corporate customers, are therefore asked to take away the battery.

If you have a defective battery that is not removed, it can ultimately result in a fire. Ice.net has not detected cases of fire due to defective batteries yet, but will be cautious.

“We apologize for the inconvenience this will cause, but we always put safety first,” says Eivind Helgaker, CEO of Ice.net.

All routers can still be used with a power cord after removing the battery without affecting the performance of the router.

The company encourages customers who remove the router battery and deliver it to a municipal reuse station and inform them that the battery may have a defect.

© NTB Scanpix / Norway Today

