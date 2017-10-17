Woman arrested for importing hash in Bergen has died in hospital

The Dutch woman arrested by Bergen police in September with 100 kilos of hash in a car, died at Haukeland Hospital on Friday.

On September the 5th, a Dutch man and woman, aged 68 and 71, were arrested when the police found 100 kg of hashish resin in their car in Bergen. The hash haul was the largest ever in the town.

Police attorney, Rudolf Christoffersen, has announced to Bergens Tidende newspaper that the arrested woman, who was seriously ill, died at Haukeland University Hospital on Friday night.

On the Tuesday before she died, the woman was on trial in Bergen District Court, where she gave testimony that she and her partner had taken more trips to Norway in 2017. The woman denied the charges, saying they didn’t know what was in the car.

‘As she was incurably ill, the police tried to help her return to the Netherlands. Unfortunately, she couldn’t travel because she didn’t have health insurance, and wasn’t resident in the Netherlands. Her daughter is being assisted in returning the coffin to her home country,’ Christoffersen told the newspaper.

The woman’s 68-year-old cohabitant is still in custody, and the police are investigating the matter further.

The seized hash is estimated to have a street value of approximately NOK 11 million. Police believe the drug was intended for the underground market in Bergen.

‘This is by far the biggest cannabis haul we have had in Bergen,’ said Åge Skår, Head of Section at the Border Inspection Control in Bergen, on the 10th of October.

© NTB Scanpix / Norway Today