12 equal found at resort in Mexico

Twelve corpses, many beheaded and mutilated, were found at a resort in Mexico this weekend. The grotesque find has been linked to the country’s ongoing drug war.

On Saturday, seven bodies were found in an abandoned taxi in Manzanillo town.

– They were mutilated, apparently beheaded, and one of the victims was a woman, said police chief Carlos Heredia in the port city. A note was left on the car’s windowpane.

It was signed by the drug cartel Jalico Nueva Generacion, accused of numerous killings in the state of Colima, where Manzanillo is located.

On Sunday, five new bpdies were found dumped in a wooded area, according to local police. These bodies also showed signs of having been tortured. Alongside lay two green cards signed by the same drug cartel.

Manzanillo is a popular vacation spot for Americans and other tourists and has long been spared involvement in the country’s ongoing drug war.

Source: NTB scanpix / Norway Today