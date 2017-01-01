15 foreigners among 39 dead in Istanbul

At least 39 people were killed, and 69 were wounded in an attack on a nightclub in Istanbul on New Year’s night.

15 of the fatally wounded victims are foreigners, highlighted Turkey’s interior minister.

So far, 21 of those killed have been identified. The Foreign Ministry investigated whether Norwegians were

among the dead or wounded in the attack. So far, there are no indications that any Norwegians were affected.

‘The embassy in Ankara is cooperating with the Turkish authorities to determine whether Norwegians were involved’,

said press contact, Guri Solberg, in the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, to VG newspaper.

On the loose

Interior Minister, Suleyman Soylu, said the perpetrator remains at large, and that the police are hunting for a ‘terrorist’

after the attack on the Reina nightclub just after at 01.00 on Saturday night.

‘I hope he will be arrested soon, God willing’. Early on Sunday morning, Al Jazeera reported that a perpetrator was killed

after hiding in a toilet at the scene. Another person is on the run.

This information has not been confirmed. It is also not clear how many perpetrators were involved.

Source: NTB scanpix / Norway Today