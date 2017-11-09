The 15 year old alleged murderer has committed new offences in prison

A girl who’s been charged with murder after a stabbing at Sørland Senter this summer has committed new offences in prison.

The 15 year old has been detained for a further two weeks. According to prosecutor in Agder Police District, Cecilie Pedersen Hille, the girl committed the new offences in Bjørgvin Youth Prison in Bergen.

‘She is alleged of a threatening incident in prison. It also concerns more injuries, and threats,committed before the murder,’ Hille told NRK news.

‘She is imprisoned because she poses a recurrent risk,’ Hille continued.

The girl was arrested and charged with stabling a 17 year old girl, and a 23 year-old woman at Coop Obs at Sørland Senter on July 26th this year.

17 year old, Marie Skuland died of her injuries, while the 23 year old woman was critically injured. She was later released from hospital.

The 15 year-old denies the punishment, but acknowledges the charge. She had escaped from a child welfare institution in southern Norway earlier in the day, and was known to the police.

The girl’s trial will probably take place after the new year.

