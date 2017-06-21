19 Norwegian forest areas protected

19 additional Norwegian forest areas protected

19 additional forest areas totaling 94 square kilometers are decided to be protected. After this, more than 4 per cent of Norway’s forests are now protected.

The forested areas are located in ten different counties. Along with several other areas are pine forests and ancient spruce forest areas in Hedmark, Oak forests in Østfold, Vestfold and the two Agder counties and rain forest in Hordaland.

It is partly a question of voluntary protection of privately owned forests and also partial protection of state owned forests, according to the Government. The scheme of voluntary protection of privately owned forests started in 2003, and since then around 300 areas have been protected.

– I would like to thank the many forest owners who enter into voluntary protection of their properties. The good cooperation between the environmental authorities and the forest owners has resulted in increased protection of forested area, respect for private property rights and fewer conflicts, says Minister of Climate and Environment, Vidar Helgesen (Conservatives).

56 square kilometers of the protected areas are productive forests.

The following areas are now protected

Regnåsen and Hisåsen nature reserve in Trysil municipality, Hedmark county

Granbekken and Drevja nature reserve in Trysil municipality, Hedmark county

Buberget in Våler municipality nature reserve, Hedmark county

Hemberget in Våler municipality nature reserve, Hedmark county

Skarvberet and Tallåsen nature reserve in Rendalen municipality, Hedmark county

Valsjøberget and Andråsberget nature reserve in Rendalen municipality, Hedmark county

Tøråsen nature reserve in Stor-Elvdal municipality, Hedmark county

Gråkletten nature reserve in Stor-Elvdal municipality, Hedmark county

Eldåa nature reserve (expansion) in the municipality of Stor-Elvdal, Hedmark county

Stiksåsen nature reserve in Rakkestad municipality, Østfold county

Regimentmyra nature reserve in Fredrikstad municipality, Østfold county

Storås and Spirås Nature Reserve in Sandefjord Municipality, Vestfold County

Dasvassdalen nature reserve in Evje and Hornnes municipality, Aust-Agder County

Birkelid nature reserve in Songdalen municipality, West-Agder County

Fjellstulfjellet nature reserve (expansion) in Notodden and Kongsberg municipalities, Telemark and Buskerud counties

Simaklub nature reserve (extension) in Hemne municipality, Nordland county

Lille Sølensjø Nature Reserve (expansion and change) in Rendalen Municipality, Hedmark County

Øyjernen nature reserve (expansion) in Gjøvik and Søndre Land municipalities, Oppland county

Tjongspollen nature reserve in Bømlo municipality, Hordaland county

Areas No. 1-9 and 15 are located on Statskog SF’s site, where area no. 8 also comprises areas owned by the Information Society Fund. Other areas are included in the scheme of voluntary protection of privately owned forests, where area 14 also includes land owned by the Environmental Protection Agency.

