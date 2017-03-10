19-year-old sentenced to18 years in prison for asylum murder in Sunndal

The Eritrean man, who has confessed to the murder of a 17 year old girl at the reception centre at Sunndalsøra in November 2015, is in the Nordmøre district court sentenced to 18 years in prison.

The 19-year-old was convicted of premeditated murder and the sentence is in line with Attorney for the State, Ingvild Thorn Nordheim’s, assertion. Defender Jørgen Riple asked for twelve years in prison for manslaughter.

The-17 years-old Frutuna Tsegay was killed at the reception centre in Sunndalsøra on November 19th 2015. The 19-year-old stabbed the girl 36 times and explained in court that it was an impulse deed when she broke of their relationship. There were several witnesses to the murder.

The young man explained that he took a flight from Stavanger to Trondheim on the day of the murder, where he bought a knife before he travelled to the reception centre in Sunndal where his girlfriend stayed.

In court he testified that he remembers that he pulled out the knife and stabbed. After that he blacked out completely.

– We believe it was a planned journey where he bought a knife as a murder weapon. We believe it was a deliberate and planned action that he wanted to kill her when he came to Sunndalsøra, said the prosecutor, Nordheim during her procedure.

The 19-year old man is also ordered to pay NOK 200,000 to Tsegaye mother in penalties. This is also in line with the demand from the mothers counsel, Anne-Marie Berg.

Source: NTB scanpix / Norway Today