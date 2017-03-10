The Crown Princess endorses reuse

Crown Princess Mette-Marit took the opportunity to promote reuse when she opened a new recycling shop in Oslo on Thursday.

Normisjon operates several recycling shops across the country, and the new shop in Pilestredet in Oslo is the ninth store operated by the organization.

Under the name Galleri Normisjon the organization already had eight recycling shops in Southern Norway, operated by volunteers, mostly pensioners.

In these shops they sell used furniture alongside bits and bobs that is donated to the shops.

The difference with the store that opened Thursday is that it specializes in clothing, mostly targeting to a younger audience.

Also the volunteers will consist of younger people. Proceeds of the sales will go to projects in ‘Acta – children and young people’ in Normisjon. Acta are providing education in Bangladesh and India.

Along with the crown princess the Mayor of Oslo, Marianne Borgen, was present at the opening.

Source: NTB scanpix / Norway Today